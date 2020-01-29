Members of the Lansing Board of Education are starting to interview candidates for the position of superintendent.

Board members have several meetings scheduled during the next two weeks for the interviews.

The meetings are open to the public. But board members will conduct the interviews behind closed doors in executive session, according to agendas for the meetings.

Board members began searching for a new superintendent following the resignation of former Superintendent Darrel Stufflebeam. He left his position with the district at the end of July.

Dan Wessel, who had been serving as assistant superintendent, is now the interim superintendent.

Wessel said he could not reveal Tuesday if he is one of the candidates who will be interviewed by the board.

Lansing board members hired the Kansas Association of School Boards to help with the superintendent search.

Board members discussed dates for the interviews during a special meeting Monday.

Interviews are scheduled for this evening, Thursday, Feb. 3, Feb. 4 and Feb. 6.

“Those are the dates they have laid out,” Wessel said.

Wessel said board members may still have been contacting candidates Tuesday to finalize the scheduling of interviews.

Each meeting will start at 6 p.m. at the school district office, 200 E. Mary St., according to agendas posted online.

