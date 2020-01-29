Today's Birthday (01/29/20). Collaborate for common gain this year. Develop a vision into reality with careful planning and coordination. Invent inspiring new beginnings this winter, despite health or work challenges. Support a group project around an obstacle next summer, motivating new energy, strength and vitality. Celebrate with friends.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — You’re growing stronger and more confident. Make your move. Have an important conversation. Advance to a new personal level. Beat your best score.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 6 — Consider both emotion and reason. Make plans and determinations using logic as well as compassion. Intellect and intuition agree. Rest and plot your course.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Many hands make light work; you can see what needs to be done. Organize and coordinate for shared ease. Share the load with friends.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — You can handle a professional test or challenge. The solution seems obvious. Apply energy and attention for excellent results. You’ve got this.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Enjoy an expansion phase. Broaden your horizons with educational discovery and travels. Extend your area of influence. Make long-distance connections. Explore new terrain.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Negotiate favorable terms. Propel a shared endeavor to profitable reward. Support others without nagging or complaints. Collaborate and keep your share of the bargain.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Partnership flowers anew. Collaborative efforts yield satisfying results. Provide a missing link. Keep your promises and deadlines. Support and encourage each other.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Nurture your health and energy with good food, exercise and rest. Healthy practices maintain consistent physical performance. Aim for endurance rather than speed.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Love inspires your actions. Hold hands with someone who makes your heart flutter. Practice your arts and charms. Beauty animates you. Dance away.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Adapt your home environment to your current situation. Beautification projects provide satisfying results. It’s amazing the difference a coat of paint can make.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Get the word out while communication channels are wide open. Sign contracts, issue statements and launch your book. Share your story, invitation and request.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Lucrative results get won through applied expertise and disciplined action. Go for the gold! Keep your objective in mind. Focus and schedule carefully.