Civic club revives membership, tradition

WELLINGTON — The Kiwanis, of Wellington, has seen its club membership — its existence, really — ebb and flow with the years. But after a few years of being dormant, the international civic group dedicated to youths has a presence in town again and it has revived a Wellington tradition.

At 5 p.m., Feb. 1, the Kiwanis will host its Groundhog’s Pancake Feed at the Freewill Baptist Church, 802 E. 16th St. All proceeds will go toward the Wellington Public Library.

Bob DeJarnett, Kiwanis president, who has scrapbooks full of local Kiwanis history, has been associated with the club for decades, along with his parents, who have since passed away. He also has had two brothers and a son in the club.

The Wellington Kiwanis started to re-establish in 2018, the first year it brought back its pancake feed. The club also donated money for the Wellington High School choir to go to New York City in the spring of 2019 with DeJarnett coming along as one of the trip sponsors.