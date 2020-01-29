A Russell native known for her roles on several soap operas, “Star Trek” and opposite Gregory Peck died Tuesday.

Marj Dusay died in her sleep at 83, according to a post by her step daughter on her Facebook fan club page.

According to Dusay’s website biography, she was born and raised in Russell, one of six children. She attended the University of Kansas.

She began a modeling career in New York, where her husband, childhood sweetheart John Dusay, had a medical internship, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In 1967, while living in Los Angeles, she joined an improvisational group, the Session, formed by Rob Reiner, who went on to become an actor and director.

In her acting career, she played the wife of Gen. Douglas MacArthur opposite Peck in “MacArthur” in 1977. She also played Blair Warner’s mother on the TV series “Facts of Life” and worked on five daytime soap operas, including “Days of our Lives,” “All My Children” and “The Guiding Light.”

Also among her acting credits was a 1968 appearance on Star Trek, in which she played an alien who stole Spock’s brain. She also appeared on “The Odd Couple,” “Hogan’s Heroes,” “Get Smart,” “Hart to Hart” and “The Fresh Prince of Bel Air,” among others.

In 1984, she sponsored the Marj Dusay Celebrity Golf Tournament in Russell as a fundraiser for the Kansas Child Abuse Prevention Centers. She also served as Kansas Film Commission chairwoman for four years and on the KU Advisory Board for the Theatre Arts, according to her website.