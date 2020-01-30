For five years, woman after woman in the Topeka Correctional Facility's dental lab complained of sexual harassment and unwanted physical contact by their instructor.

On Thursday, their anguish over disregarded reports, retaliation and unrelenting abuse culminated in the conviction of Tomas Co.

A jury in Shawnee County District Court found Co guilty on one of six counts of unlawful sexual relations with an inmate, a felony crime that carries a possible prison sentence of 31 to 136 months. The jury found Co not guilty of the five other counts.

The verdict followed a four-day trial that included testimony from Co, the six alleged victims, an employee at the women's prison who said she witnessed and experienced sexual harassment, and two special agents for the Kansas Department of Corrections who investigated Co's actions.

The Topeka Capital-Journal generally doesn't identify victims of sexual abuse.

In a phone interview, a former inmate who accused Co of sexual harassment said she was disappointed by the "injustice" of the jury's decision to acquit on all but one count.

"At least he's being found guilty," she said. "At least he's not going to be able to work anywhere else, and he's not going to be able to do that to any female, I would hope, and it will be on his record. Still, it just kind of blows my mind that he only got convicted on one."

The eight men and four women of the jury declined to comment as they left the courtroom.

They reached a guilty verdict for a woman whose complaints in January 2017 sparked an internal investigation that concluded Co should be fired. Jurors asked for her testimony to be read back before they reached a verdict.

KDOC leadership in 2017 refused to remove Co from his position. Complaints by other women in the dental lab program, as well as an employee who worked with Co, led to another investigation and Co's departure in December 2018.

Co's attorney, Chris Joseph, built his defense around problems with the 2018 investigation by special agent Mary Ostrander. She didn't preserve video evidence or seek a search warrant to support the women's claims, or ask the women to explicitly describe Co's behavior.

Retired special agent Mike Custenborder conducted the 2017 investigation. Co turned over to Custenborder a Christmas card featuring the photo of an inmate and an intimate note, as well as a memo written by Co that indicated he wanted to explore a relationship with the woman.

"Juries have an incredibly difficult job," Joseph said. "We appreciate the jury’s attention to detail and public service. The jury acquitted Dr. Co on five of the six counts. The one count of conviction was for the most minor allegation. The inmate told the KDOC investigator that Dr. Co brushed against her hands frequently and touched her knee a few times. Dr. Co maintains his innocence."

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay said allegations like the ones made against Co are difficult to prove, "and the investigation was far from perfect."

"These brave women came forward, and they were willing to subject themselves to scrutiny in order to secure justice for all of Tomas Co’s victims," Kagay said.