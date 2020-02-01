SHARON SPRINGS — A Colorado man died after a one-vehicle crash in Wallace County early Saturday morning.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2000 Suzuki Grand Vitara was westbound on U.S. Highway 40 about 9 miles east Sharon Springs around 4 a.m. when the driver lost control for an unknown reason.

The vehicle entered the north ditch and rolled multiple times, coming to rest on its wheels and facing north. Two of the occupants were thrown from the vehicle.

Passenger Marshall Wayne Hobson, 22, Pueblo, Colo., died at Goodland Medical Center.

Two other passengers, Gary Westfall, 41, Pueblo, and Chad Eugene Coleman, 42, Colorado Springs, and the driver, Timothy P. Williams, 37, Pueblo, were also taken to the Goodland hospital with suspected serious injuries.

Only Coleman was wearing a safety restraint, according to the KHP report.