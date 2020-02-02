SWIMMING & DIVING

COUGARS PLACE FOURTH: At Wichita, Salina South placed fourth and Salina Central ninth Saturday in the 19-team Northwest Invitational.

Central's Nick Rost was the top Salina individual in the meet with second-place finishes in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:51.46 and 500 free with a 5:15.35. Ethan Schulte added a sixth place in the 100 backstroke (1:02.40) and teamed with Rost, Stoughton Wintholz and Mikel Perkins for sixth in the 200 medley relay (1:51.67).

South got a third-place finish from Kyle Iselin in the 100 backstroke (58.93), with teammate Keegan Exline taking fifth (1:01.75). The Cougars' 200 medley relay team of Exline, Brian Taylor, Iselin and Alex Linenberger also had a third-place finish (1:50.29).

South diver Isaac Frost placed fourth with 367.95 points, Exline was fifth in the 100 butterfly (1:00.81) and Taylor sixth in the 100 breaststroke (1:11.70). The Cougars' 400 free relay team of Linenberger, Taylor, Exline and Iselin received a sixth-place medal as well (3:39.70).

WRESTLING

COUGARS FINISH EIGHTH: At Junction City, Salina South's wrestlers had two runner-up and two third-place finishes Saturday in the Junction City Invitational.

The Cougars were eighth as a team with 84 points. Wichita Kapaun won with 204.

South's Carson Ochoa was second at 126 pounds, as was Caleb Copeland at 152. The Cougars' third-place finishers were Justin Zwigart at 132 points and Brandon Jeffries at 170.