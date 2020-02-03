Christine A. Rascon, age 67, died, January 27, 2020 in Baylor All Saints Medical Center in Fort Worth, TX. She was born February 22, 1952 the daughter of Julian & Maria Isabel Garcia Montoya at Las Animas, CO. She married Salvador Rascon in La Junta, CO on 1976.

Christine was born and raised, attended school, and graduated in Las Animas CO, then moved to Garden City in 1984. She graduated from Pueblo, Colorado beauty school with a degree in Cosmetology and also earned her Associates Degree from Garden City Community College.

In addition to her Husband, Salvador Rascon, she is survived by her children, Michelle Jackson, Monica Rascon, Salvador P. Rascon, Jorge Rascon; siblings, Carolyn Montoya McFatridge and Dennis Montoya; Grandmother Dometilia Madrid Garcia, and 10 Grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her Parents, Julian & Maria Isabel Montoya; siblings, Julian Montoya & Connie Garcia and Grandchild- Angelo Jose “A.J.” Rascon

A Funeral Service will be held 12 p.m., February 4, 2020 at Garnand Funeral Chapel, 412 N 7th, Garden City. Burial will follow at Valley View Cemetery. There will be no public calling hours. The family suggests memorials to the Christine Rascon Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be posted at www.garnandfuneralhomes.com