Hays USD 489 has announced that classes at Roosevelt Elementary School will be canceled Tuesday.

A water pipe break has affected the heating, ventilation and cooling system and its ability to heat classrooms, according to an email Monday afternoon from the district.

The forecast calls for an overnight low of 18 degrees and a high of 24 with a 40 percent chance of snow Tuesday.

The district will update families on a timeline for repairs, according to the email.

Other schools will operation on their normal schedules.