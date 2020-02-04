PREP GIRLS

Non-league

Inman 57, Burrton 27

BURRTON — The Burrton Charger girls fell to the Inman Tuetons 57-27 Monday night in non-league play in Burrton.

The game was a make-up of an earlier weather-related postponement.

Burrton trailed 32-13 at the half.

Reagan Bralie scored 15 points for 9-4 Inman.

Alexis Zehr led Burrton with nine points.

Burrton is 6-7 and hosts Norwich Tuesday.

INMAN (9-4) — Froese 0 (1) 2-2 0, 5; McLain 0 0-0 3, 0; Schroeder 1 (1) 0-0 0, 5; Webb 2 2-2 0, 6; Martisko 1 2-4 4, 4; Bralie 5 5-5 2, 15; Raney 2 0-0 2, 4; Mauer 2 (1) 0-0 0, 7; Hurley 0 0-0 2, 0; Harmon 4 1-4 1, 9; Neufeld 0 2-3 1, 2; TOTALS 17 (3) 14-20 15, 57.

BURRTON (6-7) — Hochstetter 0 0-0 1, 0; Salgado 1 4-6 3, 6; Zehr 2 (1) 2-2 4, 9; M.Dunlavy 0 2-2 1, 2; Hoopes 1 0-0 0, 2; Dold 1 0-0 1, 2; C.Dunlavy 2 0-1 4, 4; McMurray 0 0-0 0, 0; Stahl 1 0-0 1, 2; TOTALS 8 (1) 8-11 15, 27.

Inman;20;12;15;10;—57

Burrton;9;4;10;4;—27

PREP BOYS

Non-league

Inman 51, Burrton 25

BURRTON — The Burrton Charger boys fell to Inman 51-25 Monday night in make-up play in Burrton.

Inman led 34-11 at the half.

Kolby Blank led 9-3 Inman with 12 points. Jace Duerksen and Derrick Hohnson each added 11 points.

Dakota Woodworth led Burrton with eight points.

Burrton is 1-12 and hosts Norwich Tuesday.

INMAN (9-3) — Duerksen 5 1-2 1, 11; Johnson 3 (1) 2-3 1, 11; Konrade 2 2-2 2, 6; H.Brunk 0 0-0 0, 0; Ke.Blank 1 1-2 1, 3; Ko.Blank 3 (1) 3-3 1, 12; Carter 0 0-5 0, 0; Mannebach 1 0-0 0, 2; E.Brunk 1 4-4 1, 6; Matisko 0 0-0 0, 0; Thiessen 0 0-0 1, 0; TOTALS 16 (2) 13-21 8, 51.

BURRTON (1-12) — Baughman 0 0-2 3, 0; Leis 1 0-0 0, 2; Perkins 1 (1) 2-4 2, 7; Barron 1 0-0 1, 2; Rimbey 1 0-0 2, 2; Woodworth 1 (2) 0-0 4, 8; Hernandez 2 0-0 3, 4; Sorell 0 0-0 2, 0; TOTALS 7 (3) 2-6 17, 25.

Inman;19;15;8;9;—51

Burrton;2;9;7;7;—25