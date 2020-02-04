The last Native American raid in our area took a few lives, was expensive monetarily, and disrupted careers.

In late summer of 1878, Dull Knife, or Morning Star, and about 300 Indians, fled the Darlington Reservation, in Indian Territory (Oklahoma), where they had languished since 1876.

They headed to their ancestral Northern Cheyenne home, 1,000 miles north in the Black Hills of the Dakotas.

Though the results of their pillaging were greatly exaggerated, they engaged in battles with the U.S. Army and killed several civilians.

Panic turned into vengeance when the Commandant of Fort Dodge, Col. W.H. Lewis had been killed by Dull Knife's band while chasing them north through western Kansas.

Eventually, soldiers captured or killed a 150 of these Indians. In a bloody escape attempt on Jan. 8, 1879, Dull Knife and a few Indians got away making it to the Pine Ridge Agency where they were held prisoner before being allowed settle on a reservation near Fort Keogh in Montana.

Other Native Americans ended up in Kansas.

In January 1879, pro "Gang" County Attorney Mike Sutton had the military at Fort Leavenworth turn over seven selected ringleaders.

A group led by Bat Masterson, brought them to Dodge to stand trial for the deaths of five people within the county.

The Indians were lodged in the Ford County Jail in February. Here they lived on the county's dime for six months.

After a change of venue, all seven men were acquitted in Lawrence. The cost of feeding and clothing these seven people was for naught.

People who opposed Bat Masterson and his "Gang" capitalized on the negative publicity generated by the expenditure of Ford County funds on the attempt at revenge against Dull Knife's band. This was the beginning of the end for the "Gang" as the political tide turned against them.

And the voters expressed their displeasure against the Gang in the November 1879 election.

Another expensive response to the Indian "scare" was the formation of the Kansas Patrol Guard, in which famed lawman Bill Tilghman held membership.

A vendor of the KPG was Wright, Beverly & Co. In less than four months between May 8, 1879 and Sept. 17, 1879 the Guard spent $1,472.65 at W.B. & Co., which amounts to nearly $39,000 in today's money.

The KPG purchased four tons of corn for horse feed. They had to also feed the human members and buy implements and utensils for preparing and eating their food.

W.B. & Co. also supplied the KPG with ammunition for defense and hunting. They even sold the Guard fishing supplies so the members could supplement their diets with fresh fish.

Tack and shoes for horses and equipment for the wagons were a must. And the men needed clothing such as boots, shoes, socks, shirts and underwear.

On June 6, the Guard bought 36 sets of overalls!

The guard must have needed to correspond with others by mail as they purchased envelopes, paper and stamps on more than one occasion.

Like most clients, the KPG bought a great deal of soap and matches.

And everyone just had to have their coffee and tobacco.

Though this writer doesn't who it was, somebody had to pay for all this.

Dull Knife and his band may not have taken a lot of lives, but he sure cost southwest Kansas a lot in treasure.