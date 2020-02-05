Finding the range took some time Tuesday night for the Dodge City Lady Red Demons. With just 9 points in the first quarter, the Lady Demons found the mark with 19 points in the second period and never looked back.

The Lady Demons went on to post a 52-38 victory over the Garden City Lady Buffaloes.

The Lady Demons had just come off the Newton Invitational Tournament where they played three games in three days to capture second place in the tournament.

The girls were fatigued from playing four games in six days. "The girls looked a little tired for sure," said coach Kelley Snodgrass.

The team reorganized and started finding the open player. The team seemed to find their second wind and started finding the range to open up a lead in the second quarter and built on that lead through the end of the game.

Lauren Gleason started finding her teammates and had 9 assists and did a good job off the boards. There was balanced scoring throughout the rest of the game.

The girls got good momentum and the bench had good production with 12 points and 12 assists.

"We shared the basketball. The bench gave good production tonight," Snodgrass said.

But there were also turnovers from the bench, something the team has to work to minimize.

"We have to finish the game and not let them hang around," Snodgrass said in a Z98 interview.

Camree Johnson led the team with 13 points. Johnson can make some aggressive moves. The Buffaloes got their big girls in the game and they were an issue, but, when the opponents bigs are not on the floor, Johnson is hard to stop.

Gleason is the heart and soul of the team. She gives the other team a match up issue. This was a good showing for Lauren. Amaya Perez also played some good post defense. Both Okoro and Johnson were in double figures for the night, said Snodgrass.

As a team, they shot 40% from the field and they got some good transition baskets.

But there were 17 turnovers and the team didn't guard the post very well especially in the second quarter. The team gave up the inside basket and that needs to improve.

The win puts the Lady Demons at 11-4 for the season.

But they go up against Hays on Friday. Hays has a new big girl and she has been putting up some good numbers so this will be a challenge for Dodge.

"We can't overlook anybody we play. We have to keep building on momentum from the tournament and not have any let down," Snodgrass said.

Defense and poor shooting kept Garden City off the score board until 3:14 left in the first quarter. Dodge's performance wasn't much better having only scored 4 points at the time. The Demons went four minutes without scoring. Free throws helped the Demons cause and gave them a 9-6 lead at the end of the first quarter.

In the second, Camree Johnson got busy to lead the team along with Kisa Unruh, Lauren Gleason, Chidera Okoro and Alisia Solis to hit baskets and build a 10 point lead.

The team found the mark and the same five started pumping in the points to give the Lady Demons a 28-18 lead with Okoro leading the way with 9 points.

The Demons had few turnovers and continued to build their lead, outscoring the Buffaloes 16-10 for a 44-28 lead at the end of three.

The Buffaloes did manage to outscore the Demons in the fourth quarter but the Demon lead was too great and Dodge City took a 52-38 victory over the Lady Buffaloes.

