In a news release from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, a search is underway for Dolores Perez, 18, of Dodge City.

The KBI is assisting the Ford County Sheriff's Office in the search of Perez is a Hispanic female, brown hair, brown eyes, 5-foot-3-inches and around 140 pounds.

At the time she was reported missing, Perez's family has said she was last seen with Juan Carlos Gonzalez, 21, on Jan. 22.

Gonzalez is a wanted suspect in a rape and aggravated kidnapping case in Ford County as of Jan. 30

According to the KBI, Perez may be in Kansas, or may have traveled to Nebraska, Minnesota, or Texas.

If you see Perez or have information regarding her possible whereabouts, contact the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME, or the Ford County Sheriff’s Office at 620-227-4501.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously online at www.kbi.ks.gov/sar.

If Gonzalez is located, contact the Ford County Sheriff’s Office, Investigator Servis at 620-227-4501 or Ford County Communications 620-227-4646 or 911 for an emergency.

