Police were investigating two overnight incidents in which houses were struck by gunfire early Friday in Topeka.

Neither incident resulted in any injuries, said police Lt. Ron Ekis.

The incidents were reported about two miles apart from each other in the downtown vicinity.

The first incident was reported at 1:18 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of S.E. 11th.

The second incident was reported about an hour later at 2:20 a.m. in the 200 block of S.W. Western.

Ekis said there was no immediate indication that the incidents were related.

In both cases, occupants of the home reported that the houses were struck by gunfire, Ekis said.

Anyone with information may call police detectives at 785-368-9400 or Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.