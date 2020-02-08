Rep. Ken Rahjes held up a blank sheet of yellow legal-pad paper to illustrate the state of affairs now in the Kansas Legislature.

Rahjes was one of five Kansas legislators speaking Saturday at an early morning legislative coffee in the Memorial Union Ballroom at Fort Hays State University.

Referencing a hard-fought battle in the House Friday night in Topeka, he noted the raw disappointment of Kansas Senate President Susan Wagle and the Republican leadership over failing to win passage to get a constitutional amendment on abortion onto the August primary ballot.

“With what happened yesterday, this is how the rest of the session is, right now,” said Rahjes, R-110th, holding up the blank paper to about 40 people gathered for the update. “It’s a blank slate. I think leadership will decide what goes from here.”

The five Kansas legislators on Saturday’s panel speculated that Republican leadership may in turn now stymie the goal of Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly to pass Medicaid expansion.

“We’ll find out on Monday,” said Rep. Troy Waymaster, R-109th. “Yesterday afternoon there was a lot of discussion on thwarting the Legislative process and even possibly recessing for awhile.”

That’s unlikely, though, said Waymaster, speaking after the panel session.

“I don’t know if that’ll actually transpire, because the optics to the people of Kansas would not be good,” he said. “If we halted the process because of one thing that didn’t pass, I think to the people of Kansas, they’d be like, ‘What are you doing for us? We sent you to Topeka to represent us and to serve us and if you just don’t do anything we don’t feel like you are living up to your agreement.’”

As discussed at the coffee, in a free-flowing question-and-answer format with the audience, the Legislature will decide this session on a host of issues from highway funding, natural resources regulations, agency budgets and special education funding, to school finance and program funding for the elderly, the mentally ill and foster children.

Rahjes said he’d heard that Wagle had sent every bill back to committee in the Senate that could be discussed as committee of the whole.

“Leadership wants the amendment that didn’t pass yesterday to be successful,” Rahjes said, “and then the train will get back on the tracks.”

Going into week six of the session, he said, a lot of the focus switches now to budgets.

“There will be some horse-wrangling and everything else. We’ll see what happens,” Rahjes said. “We’ll see what Monday morning brings. I know you want a more concrete answer. But right now everything is truly very fluid.”

Waymaster, chair of the House Legislative Budget Committee, Appropriations chair, and Legislative Budget Committee vice chair, said Monday will tell.

“Personally for me, I do not want the legislative process to stop, we have too much to address, as we talked about this morning,” he said. “It might have been a lot of emotion yesterday, it might be we go back on Monday and OK we’re going to go ahead and move through the legislative process, talk about all the budgets that we’re going to start having reported out on Monday, talk about some of the large item issues that we’ve been discussing already.”

The constitutional amendment on abortion and Medicaid expansion are two unrelated bills, only linked politically, he said.

“The ones that were pushing for the constitutional amendment, which basically was the leadership in the House and the Senate, said if this passes we’ll move forward with Medicaid expansion,” Waymaster explained. “Since it didn’t pass the House, the Senate leadership, mainly the president of the Senate, has now said “OK, the House didn’t pass the constitutional amendment, we’re not going to do anything with Medicaid expansion because some of the members that voted against the constitutional amendment yesterday are advocates for Medicaid expansion.”

Rep. Leonard Mastroni, R-117th, wants Medicaid expansion to move forward this session, for the sake of critical access hospitals.

“I hope it will, I’m voting for it,” Mastroni said.

“With the 84 critical access hospitals we have in the state, most of them are operating in the red, about 40-45%,” he said. “I think it is very crucial for the hospitals, the Medicaid expansion. I do have six of those hospitals in my district. I did a survey last year on Medicaid expansion and 73% of my constituency want the Medicaid expansion.”

Sen. Rick Billinger, R-Dist. 40, said he had thought Medicaid expansion would have passed early in the session.

“But yesterday, after everything that transpired, I’m not sure,” Billinger said. “After yesterday, everything’s kind of up in the air.”

There are some who want a work requirement in the bill, and while that has passed in some states, there isn’t any state that has gotten it working yet, he said.

“The bill in the Senate has 22 co-sponsors, it only takes 21 to pass that,” Billinger said. “I think at some point in time it will pass.”

Rep. Barb Wasinger, R-111th, has spoken in favor of Medicaid expansion, but said the issue is a complex one.

“We have to rethink the hospital system and I think the hospital association agrees with me that we need to rethink what we’re doing with hospitals in rural Kansas that can better meet the needs of rural Kansans,” Wasinger said. “The old model isn’t working. It’s expensive and we’re not taking care of rural Kansans.”

Waymaster, who served on a special committee for Medicaid expansion, says the numbers are a big problem.

“As the budget chairman for the Kansas House of Representatives, I have a reluctancy with Medicaid expansion, due to the sheer cost,” he said. “We don’t know what that cost is.”

While the federal government will pick up 90% of the tab, Kansas has a 10% share, which could be anywhere from $40 million to $120 million a year, he said.

The state also has an increasing amount going each year to address the Supreme Court decision to fully fund K-12 education.

The state in fiscal year 2019 had $1.1 billion in ending reserves. But obligated transfers, besides K-12, include money for the Kansas Department of Transportation and KPERS, the Kansas pension fund.

“The ending balances go down quite considerably over the next outlying years,” Waymaster said. “We just came out of a situation in 2018 where we were fighting a deficit situation every single year when we came back in January. We’re now in what we call a state of solvency. But we still need to be cautious.”

Other states, which haven’t backtracked from Medicaid expansion, have seen their initial costs go up, he said.

Medicaid expansion doesn’t save rural hospitals on the verge of closing, though it may perpetuate its longevity.

“There have been numerous scholars who have said Medicaid expansion does not prevent a hospital from closing,” he said. “Does it have benefits? Yes. Are there complications? Yes. Would it pose problems for the budget of the state of Kansas? Absolutely.”