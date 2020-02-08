WICHITA — If Chris Fear was concerned about a letdown from his Salina Central girls against a struggling Campus team, he could rest easy after it was over.

The Mustangs were on point from the start — times 14.

Central scored the game's first 14 points and Campus never had a chance as the Mustangs rolled to a 63-19 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League Division I victory over the Colts at the Campus gym.

"I thought we played really well," Fear said after watching the Mustangs improve to 12-2 overall, 6-1 in the AVCTL. "I was very pleased with our intensity throughout the entire night.

"It was a very good defensive effort and we didn't give them anything easy. Offensively, I thought we were very crisp and sharp, and we continue to look for the open person."

No one was more open than sophomore guard Aubrie Kierscht, who finished with a game-high 32 points, including five 3-pointers. When her perimeter shot wasn't falling, she attacked the basket and got to the free-throw line, going 7 for 8.

"I'm continually working on my game, especially attacking, because sometimes my shot's not there," said Kierscht, who was 10 of 21 overall from the floor, including 5 of 13 from 3-point range. "A lot of that is Chaliscia (Samilton) because she does such a good job sealing her man and opening up the lane."

Samilton also helped open the perimeter with a couple of early inside baskets.

"That's something we wanted to go to early," Fear said of finding Samilton, who finished with six points and a team-best nine rebounds. "That opened up everything else and I thought she did a nice job finding the open perimeter players."

Central, which is ranked No. 5 in Class 5A, led 37-12 at halftime and forced a continuous running clock by pushing it to 55-19 after three quarters. The Mustangs got eight points from Sara Opat and seven rebounds from Peyton Griffin.

Campus (1-13, 1-6) shot just 21.2%, turned the ball over 25 times and was outrebounded by Central, 39-25. Tya Tindall led the Colts with six points and five rebounds, while Sadie Howard had five points and also finished with five rebounds.

Campus boys 62, Central 33

Central stayed with Campus, ranked No. 1 in Class 6A, for just over a quarter, but then it was quickly over.

The Mustangs tied the game at 13 on a Nolan Puckett 3-pointer to start the second quarter, but Sterling Chapman answered with one of his own seconds later, triggering a 12-point Campus run and the Colts took off from there. They led 32-19 at halftime, outscored Central 24-10 in the third period and cruised home in the fourth with a running clock.

"They're really good," Central coach Ryan Modin said of Campus, which improved to 14-0, 7-0 in the AVCTL. "They're a very good basketball team and they play well together.

"They wear you down and they're very athletic."

Central fell to 5-9 overall, 1-6 in the league.

The Colts forced an uncharacteristic 20 Central turnovers, while limiting their own miscues to 10. They also outrebounded the Mustangs, 33-24, getting seven each from Shawn Warrior and Keither Florence.

Chapman led Campus in scoring with 15 points, followed by Warrior with 13 and Thomas King with 10. Puckett had six points, all in the first half, to lead Central, with Logan Losey, Reed McHenry and Christian Tedlock each adding five.

McHenry had five rebounds for Central.

"I told the guys in the locker room that when you play a really good team and don't play your best, it can be a long night," Modin said. "I'm never going to be upset with our effort, but sometimes we just don't execute very well."