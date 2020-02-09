Kansas Ethanol installs new technology to reduce energy consumption.

LYONS – Whitefox Technologies announced that Kansas Ethanol LLC will install its Whitefox ICE membrane dehydration system at its 77 million gallons per year plant in Lyons.

"We are first and foremost pursuing avenues to reduce our operating costs and ways to lower our carbon intensity to capitalize on low-carbon fuel markets,” said Mike Chisam, president, and CEO of Kansas Ethanol.

“We also want to improve our overall operations and debottleneck existing process units,” he stated in a release. “After meeting with the team at Whitefox Technologies, we knew their system and team was the right one for us. We look forward to getting the system installed and running."

"Kansas Ethanol is already an efficient and well-managed plant,” stated Stephan Blum, Whitefox Technologies Chief Technical Officer. “The addition of Whitefox ICE will further improve their overall efficiency in operations by eliminating recycle streams and fluctuations in distillation and dehydration.” The system will enable Kansas Ethanol to increase production by an average rate of 30,000 gallons per day. This increase and the operational improvements will keep them highly competitive in low-carbon markets and have a positive impact on their bottom line, Blum stated.

Kansas Ethanol will be the first plant in Kansas and ninth in the nation to receive the system.

Kansas Ethanol LLC is an independently-owned single plant, with the majority of its members located in Kansas. The plant is an ICM 55 mmgy nameplate design currently running at a 77 mmgy production rate, using both milo and corn as feedstock.

Student culinary and management competition kicks off

WICHITA –​ ​The Kansas ProStart Invitational, a restaurant management and culinary arts competition, will bring nearly 100 Kansas high school students to compete for scholarships and a spot at nationals. Students from Garden City High School and Stafford High School will compete in this year.

Sponsored by the Kansas Restaurant and Hospitality Association Educational Foundation (KRHAEF), this year’s event will be March 11​​ at the Wichita Marriott, 9100 E Corporate Hills Drive.

The ProStart program, which is a two-year course offered at 35 high schools in Kansas, allows more than 2,500 students to get their feet wet in culinary and restaurant management.

At the event students compete in the following categories:

– Culinary Competition​ – each team has one hour to demonstrate their creative abilities by preparing a three-course meal judged by professionals from the foodservice industry; and

– Management competition​ – teams are tested on their communication skills and development of a business proposal for a new restaurant concept.

Winning teams from each competition will be awarded first, second, third and fourth place medals. The first-place teams in the culinary and management competitions will move on to compete at the annual National ProStart Invitational May 8 to 10​​ in Washington, DC.

SBA announces funding opportunity through State Trade Expansion

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Small Business Administration announces the opening of the submission period for a funding opportunity through the State Trade Expansion Program.

The purpose of the grant opportunity is to invite proposals for funding from eligible state entities interested in, and capable of providing assistance, guidance, and tools to qualified small businesses looking to engage in export-related activities.

“At the SBA, we offer grants and loan products that help capitalize on international opportunities,” said SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza. “The STEP grant program is an incredible tool, providing direct support to small businesses as they seek new and increased international sales opportunities.”

Funding Opportunity Announcement No. OIT-STEP-2020-01 is for fiscal year 2020 and the submission period is from Feb. 6 to April 7. Proposals responding to this Funding Opportunity Announcement must be posted to grants.gov.

No other method of submission will be permitted.

For more information on submissions guidelines and rules for this funding opportunity, please visit grants.gov.

Kansas Leadership Center to host discussion on immigration

WICHITA – What should Kansans talk about when it comes to the topic of immigration? The Kansas Leadership Center (KLC) wants to know and is hosting an event on Feb. 20 with President and CEO Ed O’Malley to hear how leadership ideas can improve the conversation.

“Immigration is a national issue that excites passionate views on all sides,” O’Malley said. “Most Americans want policy changes but can’t agree on what those changes should be. This issue also shows up in Kansas politics, and demographic research predictions that Kansas will be more than 21% Latinx/Hispanic by 2036 suggest that immigration will be an issue for years to come,” said O’Malley.

This is the third year in a row that KLC has selected a tough issue of statewide interest to talk about.

“The idea is that we want to encourage Kansans to conduct thoughtful conversations on the subject – what we call ‘Journal Talks’ – using our leadership framework and our quarterly magazine, The Journal. We invite the public to join us for this opening event in a year-long series of conversations about immigration.”

“We welcome a variety of viewpoints to the room as the dialogue will focus not on debating the issue but for setting the agenda for future reporting and discussions this year,” said Chris Green, managing editor of The Journal.

O’Malley will facilitate the dialogue, exploring why it’s hard to talk productively about this subject. Green will lead an interactive quiz with attendees to establish basic facts relating to immigration in the U.S. and Kansas.

While KLC won’t take policy positions on what should be done about the issue, the goal is simply to encourage a more regular practice of healthy dialogue on the most divisive civic issues.

“By participating in this Journal Talk, KLC will gather a variety of ideas to bear on one of the most difficult issues facing the state. This also allows the public to influence both our reporting on immigration in the summer edition of The Journal magazine, as well as the Journal Talk discussion series we develop from it,” said Green.

The Journal Talk event will be 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Feb. 20 at the Kansas Leadership the Center, 325 E. Douglas Avenue. A reception at 5:30 p.m., with presentation and conversation from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Admission is free and the public can attend in person or virtually (via Facebook Live stream) – but registration is required.