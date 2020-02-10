One injured in drive-by shooting

TOPEKA — One person was taken to a local hospital following a drive-by shooting late Sunday in the Hi-Crest neighborhood of southeast Topeka, authorities said.

The shooting was reported around 10 p.m. Sunday at a residence in the 3300 block of S.E. Irvingham.

Police Lt. Steve Roth said someone inside the residence was injured by the gunfire.

That person was transported to a Topeka hospital with injuries that weren't believed to be life-threatening.

There were no suspect descriptions in the case as of early Monday.

Tractor safety operator’s course offered

MCPHERSON — The McPherson, Marion and Harvey County Extension Councils will sponsor a Tractor safety operator’s course from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. March 14 at Prairieland Partners, 2401 E Northview, McPherson.

The course is designed to provide teenagers with an awareness of safety practices around tractors and farm machinery and the opportunity for 14- and 15-year-old youths to earn tractor operator’s permit required by the Child Labor Regulations in regard to agricultural hazardous occupations. Those who are 16 or older do not need an operator’s certificate but are welcomed and encouraged to attend.

Cost of the course is $25. Lunch provided by Prairieland Partners. All participants will need to complete a registration form in order to participate. Pre-registration is required by March 6. For registration, call 620-241-1520 or email tregehr@ksu.edu. Youth can pre-register and pick up their manual prior to the class. Registration forms can be filled out or picked up at the Extension Office when picking up the manual.