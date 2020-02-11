Conversation, Coffee with Jill: 8-9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12; Stouffer Lounge, Memorial Union, FHSU. Hosted by FHSU Office of the Provost. Call (785) 628-4241.

Vaping Injury: noon-1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12; FHSU Forsyth Library and Learning Commons. Dr. Bob Duffy gives the Times Talk on "The Latest on the Vaping Injury." Free. Hosted by American Democracy Project, FHSU.

Poverty simulation: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12; FHSU Memorial Union Ballroom. Cost of Poverty Experience is a live poverty simulation to help understand what life in poverty is like. Simulated family groups work together during the session to survive a simulated month in poverty. Free. Registration to 1st 120 signed up. WWW.eventrite.com, COPE Hays. Contact Jessica Albin, jkalbin@fhsu.edu.

Grief Share Recovery: 6 p.m. Thursdays, Feb. 13, 20, 27; North Oak Community Church, 3000 Oak St. Seminar and support group for anyone that needs help and encouragement after the death of a spouse, child, family member or friend. Child care provided. Call Rich Matzke, 785-650-2946.



Healing Hearts Support Group: 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, Center for Life Experience, 205 E. 7th St., Ste. 257, Hadley Conference Room. For anyone who has lost a child. Childcare with reservation. Call Ann Leiker, (785) 259-6859.



Valentines banquet: 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14; North Oak Community Church, 3000 Oak St. Youth fundraiser with message by Rev. Justin Mourn, meal, silent auction with gift baskets, centerpieces, floral arrangements. Childcare. $12 from the church. Proceeds for youth group summer mission trip. Call 785-628-8887.

My Deadly Valentine: 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16; Hays Community Theatre, 121 E. 8th St. A murder mystery spoof of love, fun and murder set in New York City, dinner show. Tickets www.etix.com.

Community Board and Card Game Night: 6-10 p.m. Saturdays, Feb. 15 through April 25; The Gamers Guild, 200 E. 8th. Bring your board and card games or play some of our nearly 200 titles. Cross-generational gaming encouraged, so bring family and friends. Come prepared to learn or teach a new game. Free. Call 785-259-2539.

Yugioh Advanced Tourney: 7:30-10 p.m. Saturdays, Feb. 15 until March 28; The Gamers Guild, 200 E. 8th. A Konami sanctioned tourney following the Advanced banlist. All players get a Tournament Pack, winner gets 3 booster packs, 2nd place gets 2 booster packs, 3rd and 4th each get 1 booster pack. Call 785-259-2539.

Death in Paradise: 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15; The Venue, Thirsty’s Brew Pub & Grill, 2704 Vine St. Murder mystery dinner. Hosted by FHSU Criminal Justice Club. $50 person, $85 couple. Dinner, 2 drink tickets, entertainment, cash bar. Semi-formal or formal for a cruise ship banquet. Silent auction benefiting students attending American Criminal Justice Association national conference. Call 785-628-5668.

Ex-Press Bingo Night: Usually every other Friday evening. Saturday, Feb. 15, and Fridays, Feb. 28, March 13, and 27; The Press, 230 E. 8th St. 5 p.m. doors open; 6:30 p.m. card sales begin; 7 p.m. early bird games, 7:45 p.m. regular session. Call 785-301-2309.

Valentines Dinner: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15; Shiloh Vineyard & Winery, WaKeeney. Ryan Sultzer prepares 5-course gourmet meal paired with Shiloh wines. $75/person. Reservations required. Tickets at www.shilohvineyard.com. Call (785) 259-2146.

Valentines Concert: 7:30-9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15; Beach/Schmidt Performing Arts Center, FHSU, 600 Park. Hays Symphony’s Free Valentine’s Concert serenades with songs and stories of love from classical literature, Broadway musicals, movies. Call 785-628-7350.

The 19th, Women's suffrage: 2-5 p.m. Sundays, Feb. 16, March 15, April 19; Kinsley Public Library, 208 E. 8th, Kinsley. Free. On 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote, this series brings scholars and presenters to share the 70-year history. Talks, readers' theater, visits by two suffragist re-enactors, sing-along. Exhibits Jan. 19-April 20 and Feb. 16-20. Call 620-659-3341.



2nd annual FHSU Soupfest: 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Monday, Feb. 17; Memorial Union Black & Gold Room, Fort Hays State University. With United Way of Ellis County. Bring donations to taste and rank the best soup recipes in town. Meet partner agencies to see community impact. Call 785-628-8281.

Parenting with Conscious Discipline: 6:30-8 p.m. Mondays, Feb. 17, 24; First Presbyterian Church, 2900 Hall. $10, scholarships, free childcare. Handle conflict, teach impulse control, social skills, character development. Register with Early Childhood Connections, 785-623-2430.

Square Dance Lessons: 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, and every Monday this semester; cafeteria, Reed Center, 317 W. 13th. Have fun square dancing. New lessons starting. Singles, couples welcome. Sponsored by Shooting Stars Square Dancers. Call 785-483-0660.

Community Classroom: 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 19; Hays Public Library, 1205 Main St. Angels Care Home Health on Understanding Alzheimer's & Dementia. Blood pressure checks, door prizes. March 18, Take Control of Chronic Disease; April 15, Managing Pain as You Age; May 20, Behavioral Health at Home. Call 785-625-9014.

Downtown Dialogue: 8-9 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20; Breathe Coffee House Basement, 703 B Main St. What's up Downtown? Find out at the 2020 Downtown Dialogue Series, sponsored by The Bricks in Downtown Hays. Every third Thursday. Call (785) 621-4171.

Heath Church live music: 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20; Gella's Diner & Lb Brewing Co., 117 E. 11th. Kansas City-area folk singer-songwriter playing indie-folk. Call 785-621-2739.

2020 Wedding Showcase: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22; Big Creek Crossing, 2918 Vine. Vendors for attire, DJ's, floral, decor, vacations. Largest northwest Kansas wedding showcase. $1,000 honeymoon voucher giveaway. Must be present to win.

Baby Crawl Race: Halftime, 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22; FHSU men's basketball game; Gross Memorial Coliseum. Registration free. Prizes $150, $100, $50. Presented by FHSU Athletics and Big Creek Crossing. Contact bhoffman@d-mgmt.com, 785-625-3314.

Wild West Festival Fundraiser: 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22; Schenk Community Building, 230th Ave & Fairground Rd. Hosted by The Wild West Festival. Music by D.O.C. Good food and entertainment. Wedding roast dinner, sides, homemade desserts. Silent auction, 50/50 raffle, cash bar. Tickets $20 advance, $25 door. 12 and under $10 door. Tickets at Hays Welcome Center, 2700 Vine.

Mardi Gras dinner, dance: 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22; Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 1805 Vine. Dinner, dance, social hour. Music: Solitaire with Tim Schumacher. 150 tickets only, $25 includes open bar. 21+. Call 785-625-7339.

Free Community Meal: 5:30-7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, and all 2nd and 4th Sundays; Breathe Coffee House, 703b Main St. Free home cooked meal and good conversation. Come and go as you wish. Everyone invited and welcome. Call 785-621-4171.

Vegan Potluck: 6 p.m. fourth Mondays, Feb. 24, March 23, April 27, May 25, June 22; Schmidt Gallery, Hays Public Library, 1205 Main St. Bring a vegan dish to share and learn about plant-based diets with community group. Call 785-625-9014.

Science Cafe: 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24; The Venue at Thirsty's Brew Pub & Grill, 2704 Vine. "Patterns in Bones: Understanding ecological influences on bird bone growth," presented by Laura E. Wilson, associate professor and interim chair of Dept. of Geosciences, and curator of paleontology for the Sternberg Museum of Natural History. Come for the cute penguin photos, stay for the exploration of how studying bone growth of modern animals helps us better understand extinct animals. Sponsored by Science and Mathematics Education Institute. Free. Call 785-628-5389.

Groundwater Wells: 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25; 1004 Vine St. Understand the basics of groundwater, types of aquifers, susceptibility to contamination, proper well design, operation, maintenance, record-keeping, troubleshooting, rehabilitation, sampling, testing. Free, lunch provided. Hosted by Kansas Municipal Utilities, McPherson. Call (620) 241-1423.

Mental Health Panel Discussion: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25; Black & Gold Room, Memorial Union, FHSU campus. 7-person panel discussion on psychological pain tolerance, effects of mental health, support awareness, sources for help and assistance. Various ethnic and cultural backgrounds presented. Hosted by FHSU chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Health. Call Demetrius Chance, 910-336-8597.

Pub Trivia: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25; Paisley Pear Wine Bar, Bistro and Market, 1100 Main. Free. Lord of the Rings pub trivia. $25 gift card for winners. Sponsored by Hays Public Library. Call 785-625-9014.

Stag & Stagette: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26; Grainfield American Legion, Grainfield. Lamb fries, fish, chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, baked beans, green beans, salads, dessert. $15. All welcome. Call 785-673-5520.

Wayne & Tammy Lang: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27; Hays Public Library, 1205 Main St., Schmidt Gallery. Live music by local country western singing duo. Call 785-625-9014.

Healthyish Book Club: 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28; Hays Public Library, 1205 Main St., Schmidt Gallery. Discussions about aging, dieting, illnesses, and the book "The Nocturnal Brain: Nightmares, neuroscience and the secret world of sleep," by Guy Leschziner. Call 785-625-9014.

Casino Night: 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29; Midland Hotel, Wilson. $10 person, 21+. Blackjack, roulette, craps, Texas Hold-em, $10,000 play money, 2 prize tickets. Cash bar, food for purchase. Sponsor: Wilson Chamber of Commerce. Call 785-658-2272.

Prairie Ocean — Long Time, No Sea: through May; Sternberg Museum of Natural History, 3000 Sternberg Dr. Fossil and painting exhibit on Kansas and its natural history through the paleo-art of Scott City artist Chuck Bonner and Alaskan artist Ray Troll. Normal museum hours and admission. Call (785) 628-4286.

Slavery in Kentucky: 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22; Nicodemus National Historic Site. Executive Director Angela Bates, Nicodemus descendent and historian, presents her research findings on how slavery in Kentucky shaped the early lives of settlers that migrated west and settled Nicodemus. Kansas-Kentucky Connection exhibit, funded by the Kentucky Humanities Council, on display at the visitor center January, February. Call 785-839-4233.

Glow Yoga: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28; Hays Recreation Commission, 1105 Canterbury Dr. $5. DJ, black lights and yoga. Call (785) 623-2650.

43rd Annual High School Art Show: Dane G. Hansen Museum, Logan. View student art, refreshments, interact with young artists. Free admission. Feb. 7-March 9. Call 785-689-4846.



Genealogy & Local History Drop-in: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 10; Kansas Room, Hays Public Library, 1205 Main St. Research, ask questions, work together, have fun. Drop in for resources and storytelling with fellow genealogists and history buffs in the community. Every second Tuesday of the month. Call 785-625-9014.

Bridge replacement: K-147 in Trego County, $2.2 million bridge replacement by Wildcat Const., Wichita, over the Smoky Hill River at Cedar Bluff Reservoir, 14 miles south of Ogallah. Closed to through traffic through late August. Traffic detour is I-70, U.S. 283 and K-4. Call KDOT engineer Nick Rogers, 785-625-9718.

Dial a straight line with Safe Ride: If you can’t walk a straight line, dial a straight line, 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. Wednesdays to Saturdays in Hays, Call Safe Ride, 785-621-2580.

Kansas 2020 Legislative hotline: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Current information on 2020 Kansas Legislature, with questions answered confidentially by experienced reference/research librarians at the State Library of Kansas. Leave brief messages to legislators, get bill status, inquire about the legislative process, request copies of bills, journals and other legislative documents. Free. Call 1-800-432-3924 or text 785-256-0733.

Porch light nights: Hays Police Department asks residents to turn on porch lights at night for neighborhood safety. Odd-numbered homes, first and third full weeks of the month. Even-numbered homes, second and fourth full weeks.