A very cold day is on tap for the Topeka area on Thursday, with highs only reaching around 20 degrees.

The temperature at 7 a.m. in Topeka was 2 degrees, with a wind-chill index of minus-11 degrees.

Winds were expected to be out of the north at 15 to 20 mph, with gusts of up to 25 mph.

The National Weather Service issued a wind chill advisory until 10 a.m. Wednesday for much of northeast Kansas.

Many schools in the Topeka area were closed on Thursday. Included in that group was Topeka Unified School District 501 and Auburn-Washburn Unified School District 437.

Seaman Unified School District 345 and Shawnee Heights Unified School District 450 announced parent-teacher conferences would be delayed for an hour on Thursday.

Look for a warming trend starting on Friday, when highs should top out around 32 degrees.

Saturday’s high should be in the upper-40s with Sunday’s high should be in the lower-50s.

Topeka received an official 2.7 inches of snow on Wednesday.

The next chance for precipitation will be on Monday, when a possibility of rain enters the picture.

Here is the seven-day outlook from the National Weather Service:

• Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 19. Wind chill values between -2 and -12. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

• Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 7. Wind chill values between -1 and 4. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

• Friday: Sunny, with a high near 32. Wind chill values between -2 and 8. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

• Friday night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 29. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

• Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 48. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

• Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

• Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.

• Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

• Monday, Washington's Birthday: A 30 percent chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 49.

• Monday night: A chance of rain . Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

• Tuesday: A slight chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 37. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

• Tuesday night: A slight chance of rain and snow. Partly cloudy, with a low around 21. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

• Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 39.