1. All that jazz

The Carriage Factory Art Gallery will hold its annual Love Your Gallery event on Feb. 22 with the theme of "And All That Jazz" to celebrate the beginning of the 2020s with a look back at the Roaring Twenties.

Love Your Gallery will begin at 6 p.m. Feb. 22 at Carriage Factory Art Gallery, 128 E. Sixth St. in Newton.

Bethel College Jazz will be the featured entertainment for the evening. Generous hors d'oeuvres will be served. Wine bottles decorated by local artists will be sold to raise funds for the gallery.

Tickets for Love Your Gallery are $65 . For more information about the event, call 316-284-2749 or visit www.carriagefactoryartgallery.com.

2. Help design a library

The public is invited to provide feedback about the design and potential uses of a new public library at community meetings scheduled for 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Feb. 19 in the Bessmer Room at Newton Public Library. Two identical meetings are being offered to accommodate more people’s schedules.

The consultant, HBM Architects, will lead a discussion of what community members would like to see in a potential new library and how the design can best meet community needs. Participants will see many examples of what’s happening in libraries today and be asked to provide feedback.

3. Grab a bowl

Newton Community Children's Choir will hold a chili feed and talent show from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Feb. 23 at Zion Lutheran Church, 225 S. Poplar St.

Admission is by donation.

4. Start your family research

Maybe you want to trace a portrait, or get more information about the names in an old family Bible. Or maybe you simply want to learn more about your roots so that you can pass that knowledge on to future generations.

Whatever motivates you, it has never been easier to start researching genealogy. Mary Hursey of the Wichita Genealogical Society will explain the who, where, when and how in “Beginning Your Family History Research” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at Newton Public Library.

Hursey’s program is part of NPL’s monthly series of Third Tuesday genealogy and local history events.

5. Learn about the 1960s

Keith Sprunger, Bethel professor emeritus of history, will facilitate the program “Remembering Bethel in the Sixties: A Turning Point?” from 2 to 3:30 p.m. in the college’s Mantz Library lounge (ground floor).

The ’60s turned out to be a time of great changes in American life — a decade some have even called “the 20th-century turning point.”

“The 1960s was when I began teaching at Bethel College,” Sprunger said. “It will be interesting to look back at the momentous (decade) and ask: Was it (the college’s) turning point?”

The public is invited to this informal gathering and time of sharing that will include light refreshments.