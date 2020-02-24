After a rainy start to the day, look for highs in the upper-40s on Monday in the Topeka area.
The National Weather Service is calling for a chance for rain and snow Monday night into Tuesday, when highs should top out around 40 degrees.
Wednesday should be in the upper-30s before a warm-up begins on Thursday, with highs in the mid-40s.
Here is the seven-day outlook from the weather service:
• Monday: Rain, mainly in morning. High near 48. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
• Monday night: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light northwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
• Tuesday: A chance of rain and snow. Cloudy, with a high near 39. North wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
• Tuesday night: A chance of rain and snow. Cloudy, with a low around 25. Blustery, with a north wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
• Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 37.
• Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 21.
• Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 43.
• Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 23.
• Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 46.
• Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.
• Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 52.
• Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 32.
• Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.