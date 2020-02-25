KDA announces initiative

The Kansas Department of Agriculture’s Division of Conservation announce the availability of the 2020 Irrigation Technology Initiative.

The initiative is designed to promote irrigation efficiency by providing cost-share assistance, 70 percent, to landowners for automated soil moisture probes. $132,500 is available in cost-share funds.

The funds are directed toward areas of the state with a significant focus on water conservation — $75,000 will be designated to applications in the Rattlesnake Creek Priority areas, and the remaining funds will be designated to land located within Water Conservation Areas approved by the KDA Division of Water Resources.

Applicatins must be approved prior to the purchase of soil moisture probes. Eligible probes can be leased or purchased by the landowners and must be automated and capable of providing date to the landowner.

Landowners can apply to the initiative through their local conservation districts, applications will be accepted through March 6.

For a directory of conservation districts, go to agriculture.ks.gov/ConservationDistricts.

For questions on the initiative contact Dave Jones at 785-564-6623 or David.Jones@ks.gov.