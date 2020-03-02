Don’t panic over the coronavirus, Shawnee County health officer Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino said Monday.

"This is not going to be a death sentence," Pezzino told county commissioners at their morning meeting. "This is not the plague."

The vast majority of people infected with the coronavirus experience only a mild fever and cough, through some become very ill, said Pezzino, who is a physician.

A few people die after being infected, with that currently appearing to be about 2 percent, Pezzino said.

He appeared before Commissioners Bill Riphahn, Kevin Cook and Aaron Mays near their end of their morning meeting, at a time of growing concern over the ongoing worldwide epidemic of the coronavirus, a respiratory illness first reported in China.

The coronavirus has not been detected in Shawnee County.

"We don’t know exactly what’s going to happen," Pezzino told commissioners. "Nobody has a crystal ball. But we suspect that the virus may come to many communities in the United States. We have no reason to think that Topeka may be immune to this. It may or may not happen. But if it happens, I want you to know that we are ready."

Pezzino has been county health officer since 2007. The person in that position has the duty and authority — whenever the county sees an outbreak of a disease — to take any steps necessary to keep it from spreading.

The health officer is empowered by law to restrict the movements of people who have been infected by a disease or exposed to it but are not showing symptoms. The person in that position may also cancel or restrict public gatherings, if necessary.

Pezzino acknowledged the possibility Monday that some "social distancing" might need occur if the coronavirus were detected in Topeka.

For now, he said, steps are being taken to prepare for the potential appearance of that virus.

County health department director Linda Ochs told commissioners that people from her department were meeting with officials from local schools, hospitals and nursing homes to prepare for that possibility.