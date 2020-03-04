A traffic stop earlier this week in Jackson County led to the arrest of a Topeka man in connection with methamphetamine possession, authorities said.

The traffic stop was conducted around 5:30 p.m. Monday near 4th and Montana in Holton, said Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse.

During the traffic stop, Jackson County sheriff’ deputies located a "significant amount" of what was believed to be methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle, Morse said.

Charles Lloyd Barrand, 40, of Topeka, who was driving the vehicle, was arrested and booked into the Jackson County Jail in connection with possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute; possession of drug paraphernalia; felony interference with law enforcement; driving while revoked; and no insurance.

Barrand remained in the Jackson County Jail on Wednesday.