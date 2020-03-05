The Kansas Department of Transportation announces winners of the 2020 Kansas Aviation Art Contest — with two area students on the list.

Local Winners include Lily Weidemeir, who took first place in the Junior age group, and Tripp Pelzel, who placed send in the Junior age group. Both are students at St. Joseph Catholic School.

The winners are invited to view their artwork that is being displayed in the Kansas State Capitol. The first-place winner in each age group receives a prize package from the Kansas Commission on Aerospace Education, which includes a drone and a tablet among other prizes. State winners will be submitted to the International Aviation Art Contest hosted by Fédération Aéronautique Internationale.

The contest is designed to challenge young people to use creative expression through art to illustrate the importance of aviation.

Artists ages 6-17 were divided in three age categories (junior, intermediate and senior) to create art that celebrates the adventure and excitement of aviation. The theme for this year’s contest was “Flying Yesterday and Tomorrow.”

“With over 300 entrants from across the state, it’s obvious the passion for aviation still beats loud in the hearts of Kansas’ young people,” said Bob Brock, KDOT Director of Aviation.