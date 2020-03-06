People looking for directions at the Leavenworth County Courthouse have a new tool.

An information kiosk was installed last week in the rotunda of the courthouse.

In addition to providing information about the location of offices within the courthouse, the touch-screen kiosk offers information about upcoming meetings and other activities related to the county government.

“It’s advertising the countywide cleanup,” said Larry Malbrough, director of the county’s Information Systems department.

The cleanup is a year-long program that allows county residents to drop off one free load of waste per household at the Leavenworth County Transfer Station.

Malbrough said the kiosk also provides information about the locations of other county buildings such as the Justice Center and Leavenworth County Health Department.

Discussion of the installation of a computer kiosk at the Leavenworth County Courthouse began last year as county commissioners were working on the 2020 budget. Commissioner Jeff Culbertson suggested having a manned information booth. But Commissioner Chad Schimke suggested setting up a computer monitor to provide answers to frequently asked questions.

Malbrough said the cost of the kiosk was less than $6,000.

He said information can be added to the kiosk as suggestions are provided.

“We will modify it as we get other decent suggestions,” he said.

