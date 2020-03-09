An 18-year-old Topeka man has been arrested in connection with a weekend shooting on the city’s east side, authorities said Monday morning.

The arrested man was identified as Shardell S. Jackson, who was booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with aggravated battery; criminal possession of a firearm; criminal discharge of a firearm; and criminal damage to property.

The victim was identified as Khalil I. Austin, 22, of Topeka. Police said Austin suffered a gunshot wound that wasn’t believed to be life-threatening.

Police said Jackson and Austin were known to each other.

Police were sent around 4:57 p.m. Sunday to the 1100 block of S.E. Locust, where a shooting had been reported.

Police officials said officers located Austin at a nearby location. Austin was transported by American Medical Response ambulance to a local hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information regarding this crime may email telltpd@topeka.org or call the Topeka Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007. Anonymous tips also can be made online at www.p3tips.com/128.