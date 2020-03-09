HOISINGTON – One man was arrested on multiple counts after the Barton County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in the City of Hoisington on Saturday evening.

Sheriff’s Office detectives developed information that indicated drug trafficking was occurring at that residence at 609 E. Third St. and served the warrant about 5 p.m. Saturday.

Officers found suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, large quantities of drug paraphernalia and firearms in the residence.

Brian Alexander, 38, of Hoisington, was arrested at the scene and booked on suspicion of distribution of methamphetamine within 1000 feet of a school, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal use of a firearm. He’s being held in the Barton County Jail in lieu of a $100,000 bond.