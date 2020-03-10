Look for cloudy conditions early Tuesday in the Topeka area before skies begin to clear, with afternoon highs in the upper-60s expected.

After a chance for overnight showers, highs in the mid- to upper-60s are expected Wednesday.

Here is the seven-day outlook from the National Weather Service:

• Today: Cloudy through mid morning, then clearing, with a high near 57. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

• Tonight: A 30 percent chance of showers. Increasing clouds, with a low around 40. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

• Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

• Wednesday night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.

• Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Light and variable wind becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

• Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

• Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.

• Friday night: Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

• Saturday: A 50 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45.

• Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

• Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51.

• Sunday night: A 20 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.

• Monday: A 20 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58.