As group events are postponed, sporting events are canceled, schools are closed and more, experts recommend that even those who show no sign of illness stay home during this time of global pandemic.

While you're stuck inside, The Hutchinson News put together a list of suggestions to help make your time self-quarantined as interesting – and perhaps even as productive – as possible.

Clean: Go through your closet, try on all your clothes and determine which to donate.

Connect: Write thank-you notes to service people or friendly notes to residents in area nursing homes.

Check off: Do those things you haven't had time to do, but want to complete in your lifetime. Download the Duolingo app and learn a new language.

Create: Complete a puzzle.