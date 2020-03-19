The coronavirus continues to drive down gas prices — to the point that at least one station already has dipped below $1 per gallon.

GasBuddy confirmed at 6:20 a.m. Thursday that a BP station in London, Ky., had lowered its price to 99 cents per gallon, according to a cashier who answered the phone and also according to GasBuddy users who reported the price to GasBuddy app.

The station is the first in the nation to reach the mark.

Prices throughout much of Topeka hovered around $2 per gallon on Thursday.

"Absolutely amazing to see how quickly prices have fallen, and the return of something few Americans have seen since the early 2000s," said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "We're in uncharted waters due to demand plummeting in light of the coronavirus situation, and yesterday oil prices fell to their lowest level since 2002 in a sign of the deep distress our economy is facing."