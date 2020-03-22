Hutchinson Regional Medical Center closed the hospital to all visitors late Sunday, citing the potential spread of COVID-19.

In a release sent out just before 7 p.m., hospital officials advised the restriction was effective immediately.

"No visitors will be allowed access to the hospital after this time," the release stated. "Any exceptions to the new rules prohibiting visitors will be considered on a case by case basis, with provisions possible for pediatrics and end-of-life situations."

The Emergency Department entrance remains open, but it will be restricted to physicians and patients seeking emergency care.

"The COVID-19 virus poses an unprecedented threat to the health of our community," stated Ken Johnson, president and CEO of Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System. "We acknowledge this will be stressful to our patients and their families, but it is necessary to protect the health of our patients, providers and staff. During this trying time, we ask everyone to treat others with patience and grace as we overcome these challenges."