This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to your local newspaper.

GARDEN CITY — Aaron Kucharik, managing director of Price & Sons Funeral Home, said people have started to delay memorial services for cremations until the COVID-19 situation quiets down so people can “attend without having that fear.”

Craig Boomhower, co-owner of Garnand Funeral Home, said they are also seeing a delay in memorial services because families don’t want to travel right now.

″(They’re) waiting to schedule memorial services when the restrictions are over,” he said.

Kucharik said they have shortened visitation hours for traditional funerals with caskets to “decrease the exposure of staff and families, asking anyone with a fever, cough or other symptoms of COVID-19 to pay respect from a distance.”

Ashely Cozine, owner of Cozine Memorial Group, said they have increased their visitation hours so more people can come in, over a longer period of time, so everyone doesn’t feel the need to come in at once.

Cozine said he is also seeing limited attendance and plans for memorial or celebration of life services at a later date.

“Typically with people having burials ... there’s limited attendance, and a lot of people are just doing more of a private family burial,” he said. “I think lots of people’s intentions are to do something more public when this all blows over.”