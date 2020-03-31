This content provided free of charge by The Newton Kansan. For more local journalism, subscribe to thekansan.com

Lynette Redington, director of the Harvey County Health Department, had some good news during her weekly Public Health Preparedness Report to the county commission Tuesday.

"Our one presumptive positive case [of COVID-19] has recovered," Redington said. "He has been released from isolation."

He is one of the vast majority of those who become infected to survive. He was not hospitalized.

The Heatlh Department announced the first presumptive positive case March 26, a 20-year old male. He was isolated in his home. Health officials did not reveal his hometown or his employer.

Including time he self isolated before testing positive and and recovery time, he was isolated for seven days after not showing symptoms.

"He had been in quarantine for at least since that Monday prior," Redington said. " ... There two different restrictions they give us, 72 hours or seven days, whichever is longer. In Harvey County we are going seven days (following symptoms subsiding)."

The county later revealed the victim had been in contact with someone in another county that was found to have COVID-19. The health department contacted everyone he had been in contact with.

"All those individuals were contacted, and they were either already in self quarantine or the time has gone up for them," Redington said.

As of Tuesday at 9:15 a.m., it was the only case in Harvey County. At the same time, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported 368 cases in Kansas, resulting in 66 hospitalizations and eight deaths. In surrounding counties, Butler County has reported three cases, McPherson County three cases, Reno County seven cases and Sedgwick County 49 cases.