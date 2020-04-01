Like other school districts in the county, the Leavenworth public schools will be moving forward this week with implementation of a plan to finish instruction for the remainder of the school year.

School officials across the state have had to develop plans for delivering instruction to students who are no longer attending classes in school buildings.

On March 17, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly issued an executive order directing all kindergarten through 12th grade school buildings to close until May 29. The order was intended to help limit the spread of the coronavirus known as COVID-19.

To help with the launch of the continuous learning plan for the Leavenworth public schools, officials in the district put together a video.

In the video, which was posted Sunday on the district’s Facebook page, Superintendent Mike Roth said principals and teachers will be reaching out to parents and students during the week.

The superintendent referred to the situation as an “unprecedented time in education.”

“As scary as this is, it can be as exciting too,” he said.

He said students, parents and teachers will have more involvement in the education process.

Roth said the school district primarily will be using an online platform to deliver education to students for the remainder of the school year.

“Be patient with us,” Roth said.

But he said parents should not hesitate to reach out to school personnel.

Members of the Leavenworth Board of Education discussed the district’s continuous learning plan during a special meeting Monday. Because of social distancing requirements and restrictions regarding large gatherings, board members used an online videoconferencing service for their special meeting.

Board members approved an application for a waiver of attendance requirements for the school year. The waiver application, which is being submitted to the Kansas State Department of Education, provides information about the district’s continuous learning plan.

Board members also approved a resolution to continue to pay all regular employees while the schools remain closed.

Like neighboring school districts, the Leavenworth school system also has started a program in which children can pick up free meals during this period while school buildings are closed.

The service is being offered from 10:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday at Anthony Elementary School, 570 Evergreen St., and David Brewer Elementary School, 401 N. 17th St.

District officials began offering this service last week. It is scheduled to continue through May 22.

More information about the free meal service is available on the district’s website, www.usd453.org

