Pratt, KS - Carol Joyce Alexander, 76, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020 at Pratt Health and Rehab. She was born April 2, 1943 in Canton, Oklahoma to J R and Berneice (Whitney) Williams.



She is survived by her daughter, Julie (Rick) Shriver of Coats; son, Chris Walters of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; sister, Linda Cope; 11 grandchildren and several great grandchildren.



Carol is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Larry Williams.



Cremation has taken place. Per Carol's request there will be no services.



Memorials may be made to Pratt Health and Rehab in care of Larrison Mortuary, 300 Country Club Road, Pratt. Online condolences may be made at www.larrisonmortuary.com.





