This weekend’s ongoing coverage of the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on Kansas:

• 4:23 p.m. Sunday: As we put a pause on the negative rhetoric about the coronavirus, we can start looking for the silver linings, writes Capital-Journal contributor Connie Mason Michaelis. "We can agree that this is dangerous, serious, ominous and life-threatening, but it is my nature to look on the bright side, and there are encouraging consequences," she says.

• 3 p.m. Sunday: In five years, in 10 years, what will you tell friends and loved ones about how you behaved during the novel coronavirus outbreak? Following all of these mitigation strategies will save lives — possible hundreds of thousands of lives, writes The Capital-Journal editorial board.

• 1:22 p.m. Sunday: Manhattan resident Fanny Fang’s immediate reaction to a Riley County commissioner’s racist remarks involved a profane two-word outburst and reflection on whether she made a mistake by returning to Kansas a couple of years ago. Then Fang, whose family owns and operates the Asian Market, realized how much she appreciates the community’s support.

• 12:59 p.m. Sunday: Two Pratt women have chosen to help others in need by making and sharing extra food. Maria Garcia said if people are able to bring bags of flour to leave on her porch, she can make about 60 tortillas out of each 5-pound bag of flour and any extra flour could go toward helping those who cannot afford to bring it. "I was born in Mexico. I was from a family that was really poor and at times. We didn’t have anything to eat, and I know there’s a lot of people that are losing their jobs," Garcia said.

• 12:23 p.m. Sunday: Topeka's city government reduced salaries by 3% for management and executive staff, asking employees represented by labor unions to accept a 3% pay cut, and implemented a freeze on hiring, except for jobs for which a critical or citywide operational need exists. "This type of loss in one budget year is substantial and cannot be made up with minor changes in the budget. It will require major changes in expenses," said city media relations coordinator Molly Hadfield.

• 12:01 p.m. Sunday: COVID-19 has devastated overcrowded jails that were unprepared for this pandemic, notes District of Kansas federal public defender Melody Brannon. "Kansas is next. ... We place our poorest brothers and sisters at the greatest risk, pretending they are safer in jail, but really thinking we can better protect ourselves from the virus at their expense," she argues.

• 9:16 p.m. Saturday: The Kansas Supreme Court re-instated Gov. Laura Kelly’s ban on large church crowds by determining a Republican-led panel doesn’t have the power to overrule an executive order. The unanimous decision means Kelly’s order limiting religious gatherings to no more than 10 individuals was in effect before Easter Sunday services. The court didn’t consider whether Kelly’s order infringes on religious freedom.

• 6:06 p.m. Saturday: A Topeka woman, who requested her and her husband’s names not be used for fear of retaliation at their workplaces, described a coronavirus testing process that seemed unorganized and said the misunderstandings and lack of communication throughout were frustrating. Her test came back positive after a 13-day wait, but by then, considerable damage had been done, both to her emotions and potentially to the community.

• 3:01 p.m. Saturday: Kansas needs to switch to a mail-in election system, for primary and general elections, argues The Capital-Journal editorial board. The immediate context for this call is the pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus. It is simply unconscionable to put broad swaths of the public at risk on Election Day by requiring them to congregate at polling places.

• 1:50 p.m. Saturday: Shawnee County recorded its fourth known death from the COVID-19 virus, according to a community impact dashboard made available on the website of the Shawnee County Health Agency. The county’s number of known COVID-19 cases rose to 75 Saturday from 70 on Friday.

• 1:28 p.m. Saturday: The coronavirus has forced farmer’s markets to close in cities that include Overland Park and Washington, D.C. But Heather Munoz said she didn’t feel at risk as she took part in this year’s opening day of the Downtown Topeka Farmers Market. "I feel like this is safer than going to the grocery store, just because we’re out in the open and people aren’t touching shopping carts," she said.

• 1:03 p.m. Saturday: Newton resident LaShay Rhodes joined between 900 and 1,000 nurses from across the nation as a volunteer in New York. Rhodes' first assignment was at a nursing home facility with little to no protective equipment. "The nurses here in New York are excellent and they deal with critical cases. The staff has dealt with the coronavirus for a long time. Some of them are getting sick, or they are so burned out with the high acuity," Rhodes said.

• 12:01 p.m. Saturday: Amid rolling shelter-in-place orders, work-from-home edicts and repeated hand-washing regimens, the gathering threat the virus presents to those in and employed by our jails and prisons need our attention, writes Nadine Johnson, the executive director of the ACLU of Kansas.

