Kansas landowners appear to be ignoring plea by state officials to reduce burning this spring to lower air pollution during the coronavirus pandemic; air pollution from the fires repeatedly exceeds safety benchmarks

TOPEKA — Ranchers are sustaining regular levels of rangeland burning in Kansas despite a request by state officials for a voluntary reduction in acreage set ablaze during the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead of a noticeable cutback, controlled burns consuming hundreds of thousands of acres have produced smoke plumes that triggered alarms from Wichita to Lincoln, Neb., because of surges in air pollution harmful to people with cardiovascular issues and other health conditions.

"It really hasn't gone as well as we had hoped," said Rick Brunetti, director for the bureau of air at the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. "We are seeing a great deal of burning. We have not seen the reductions in burning that we were hoping for."

More than 2 million acres in the Flint Hills is burned annually to undermine growth of invasive plants and promote emergence of lush grass for livestock.

State agriculture secretary Mike Beam and KDHE secretary Lee Norman appealed to property owners for restraint amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

“This request should not be interpreted as an indictment of the practice of burning,” Beam said. “However, the circumstances surrounding the coronavirus pandemic have created a situation that calls for reducing burned acres this spring.”

Controlled burns generate large amounts of particulate matter and substances that produce ozone, which cause health problems even in healthy people. The smoke is a hazard for people with asthma, bronchitis and emphysema. Individuals with pre-existing cardiovascular conditions are more susceptible to the coronavirus, health officials said.

In Kansas, COVID-19 has been linked to death of at least 56 people and infected 1,337.

The state's recommendation on grassland fires was designed to reduce demand on first responders and hospital staff as the virus worked its way from population centers of Sedgwick, Johnson and Wyandotte counties into less populated regions of the state.

Since the March 26 appeal by the two state agency secretaries, monitoring equipment detected six instances in which levels of ozone or particulate matter exceeded safety benchmarks. The volume of particulate matter surpassed safety margins in Wichita, Topeka, Chanute and Kansas City, Kan., at various times from April 4 to April 8. Topeka's ozone level surpassed the limit April 8.

That was followed last Friday by an explosion of grassland fires in eastern Kansas that prompted officials at the Lincoln-Lancaster County, Neb., health department to issue an advisory about widespread burning in the Flint Hills and northerly winds producing smoke concentrations "unhealthy for everyone."

Children, older adults and anyone with heart or lung diseases were asked to avoid outdoor activities this past weekend, said Gary Bergstrom, air quality supervisor for the city and county agency in Lincoln.

Craig Volland, chairman of the air quality committee of the Sierra Club's chapter in Kansas, said the latest mapping of Flint Hills fires and the number of exceedances of air-quality standards indicated Kansans were burning at the same pace as in 2019. A more complete assessment will be available later this year based on analysis of satellite images, he said.

"In any event, this problem is not going to be solved until the burning is spread out beyond the traditional three to four week period in early spring," Volland said. "This period is often characterized by rainy and windy weather. When suitable conditions do appear, many landowners jump at the opportunity to burn, creating excessive smoke."

He said recent research at Kansas State University suggested burning grassland in late summer or early fall, when the weather is more cooperative, resulted in better control of certain noxious weeds.