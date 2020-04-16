The Kansas Department of Health and Environment Thursday confirmed two more positive cases of COVID-19 in Ellis County.

The patients are doing well and currently in home isolation, following the guidance of the CDC and the Ellis County Health Department, according to a press release from the department.

The positive cases were identified through contact tracing by the county’s health department, said the release.

Testing was sent to a private lab. The results will be verified by the CDC lab but will be treated as a positive unless determined otherwise.

Close contacts of the two people are being identified by the health department, following KDHE guidelines.

"Contacts have been notified and directed to self-quarantine for 14 days,“ said the press release. ”The patients are a female in her 50s and a male in his 30s. No other information can be provided about the patients.“

The two new positive cases have a connection with each other, said the release.

The two new cases have not had recent travel to an area listed as a KDHE travel restriction, which includes cities and states outside of Kansas, but not any cities in Kansas where there are a large number of cases.

“Residents and visitors of Ellis County need to remain diligent in social distancing,” said the press release. “It is important to remember to take basic precautions like washing your hands, covering your cough and staying home when you are ill. Continue to follow and understand guidance provided by CDC, KDHE and ECHD. Make the individual choice to protect yourself and others around you.”

For more information, visit www.cdc.gov/COVID19 or www.kdheks.gov/. Call the KDHE phone bank at 1-866-534-3463 (1- 866-KDHEINF) Monday – Friday, 8 a.m.–5 p.m. or ECHD at 628-9440.