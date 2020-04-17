OLATHE – K-State Research and Extension has teamed with the Kansas Department of Agriculture the past several years to offer food safety training for commercial produce growers and that hasn’t changed. Only the method of delivery has.

Upcoming workshops are still planned but because of the current stay-at-home order linked to COVID-19, the sessions will take place online via Zoom, according to K-State Research and Extension consumer food safety specialist Londa Nwadike.

In addition, growers may still request produce safety technical assistance to get ready for requirements of the Food Safety Modernization Act Produce Safety Rule. Until the stay-at-home order is lifted, however, this assistance will be provided remotely by Cal Jamerson, a K-State Research and Extension produce safety extension associate, working with the farm’s manager or owner.

Upcoming online trainings include:

Introduction to Produce Safety Training (free but registration required)

April 20 – 3-5 p.m.

Food Safety Modernization Act Produce Safety Alliance Training ($20 per person; registration required)

April 22 – 1-5 p.m.

April 29 – 1-5 p.m.

Good Agricultural Practices (GAPs) Food Safety Plan Workshop – (free but registration required):

May 4 – 1-5 p.m.

More information and online registration is available on the Extension Food Safety website or by contacting Nwadike at lnwadike@ksu.edu or Cal Jamerson at agri@ksu.edu or 913-307-7394.