Chantal Solorzano is not afraid of making changes in her life when necessary.

So it was all in a day’s work for the Fort Hays State University senior when the COVID-19 pandemic forced changes for this year’s I Love FHSU Week.

Solorzano – who switched her major as a sophomore when she realized the nursing profession wasn’t for her – is looking forward to next week’s event despite having to make some major changes after students left campus last month because of the pandemic.

The 2020 execution of I Love FHSU Week, in its second year, will be held online. The virtual version of the event will begin Monday, April 20, and feature something different each day.

Solorzano, president of Tigers4Ever, and fellow members are particularly anticipating one of final day’s activities – a virtual coffee for faculty and staff. Those interested in participating can register on the FHSU Alumni Association website (more information is available in accompanying schedule). Participants will be emailed a Zoom video link to join others at 9 a.m. Friday.

The highlight of the virtual coffee will be a slideshow featuring comments from FHSU students showing their appreciation of faculty and staff.

“This is our way of bringing support to faculty and staff,” Solorzano said. “Faculty have had to change their on-campus programs to online, and everyone has been working really hard to make as smooth transition as possible for students. We want to show we appreciate that.”

I Love FHSU Week was launched last year after Tigers4Ever Advisor Charlene Nichols learned about a similar event at a conference.

“We wanted to take some time to appreciate what makes Fort Hays State unique,” said Nichols, assistant alumni director. “It’s an important part of life in western Kansas.”

The student group scheduled the inaugural event around some of the long-standing spring activities on campus, such as the FHSU Rodeo and the Tigers’ spring football game.

Those were just two of several activities canceled this year, so Tigers4Ever worked with a campus-wide committee to add some new ones and improvised with others to deliver them online.

“While we are taking the lead in coordinating the publicity around this week,” Nichols said, “it has truly been a team effort from many across campus to make this a reality.”

It was a challenging but welcoming charge for Solorzano during her last semester of classes before student teaching next semester.

“It was neat to plan something different, because the times are super different right now,” said Solorzano, a secondary education-biology major from Dodge City. “This semester is a big change for all of us. I’m glad we can still carry that on this week through virtual means.”

The group is asking people to use the hashtag #ILoveFHSU as they participate in an event.

Information for several events will be available by linking onto the various Facebook pages.

A complete schedule of events follows below.

Solorzano is hoping for high participation and thinks it will be an uplifting event. “It’s nice Because we can still engage people while still complying with the CDC recommendations,” she said. “They will still be linked to the campus community. Even though they aren’t here in person, they are here in spirit.”

I LOVE FHSU WEEK – the Virtual Edition

April 20-24, 2020

Daily

Explore University History through Digital Collections

Visit Forsyth Library on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @fhsulibrary for daily photo contests featuring images from Forsyth Digital Collections.

I Love FHSU Online contest

Check out our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/forthaysstate/ beginning Monday, April 20, for your chance to enter the I Love FHSU contest. A winner will be announced on Friday, April 24. Sponsored by the FHSU Virtual College

Monday, April 20

• FHSU Spirit Week sponsored by FHSU Intramurals – Super Hero Day (link to Facebook event with details forthcoming)

• 10 a.m. – The Dome from Home: Facebook Live event from the Sternberg Museum (link to https://www.facebook.com/sternberg.museum/). For the kick-off to I Love FHSU Week, staff at the Sternberg Museum will showcase Fort Hays State University’s role at the Sternberg.

• 2 p.m. – The Dome from Home: Facebook Live event from the Sternberg Museum (link to https://www.facebook.com/sternberg.museum/)

Tuesday, April 21

• FHSU Spirit Week sponsored by FHSU Intramurals – Formal Dress Up Day (link to Facebook event with details forthcoming)

• 10 a.m. – The Dome from Home: Facebook Live event from the Sternberg Museum (link to https://www.facebook.com/sternberg.museum/)

• 2 p.m. – The Dome from Home: Facebook Live event from the Sternberg Museum (link to https://www.facebook.com/sternberg.museum/)

Wednesday, April 22

• International Spice

FHSU is home to students from around the world. While students are studying, they also have taken time to share their culture and love of FHSU with our community Look for the slide on our Facebook page @FHSU International Student Services.

• 15th Annual John Heinrichs Scholarly and Creative Activities Day

Scholarly and Creative Activities Day has been the annual celebration of scholarly research and creative activities since 2005. This annual event is moving online this year. For more information on SACAD visit https://www.fhsu.edu/academic/research/saca/. To view the posters beginning April 23, please visit https://www.fhsu.edu/academic/research/saca/

• FHSU Spirit Week sponsored by FHSU Intramurals – Sport Team Jersey Day (link to Facebook event with details forthcoming)

• 10 a.m. – The Dome from Home: Facebook Live event from the Sternberg Museum (link to https://www.facebook.com/sternberg.museum/)

• Noon – Staying Active While Socially Distancing sponsored by the Kelly Center

Join us for this session, part of the Kelly Center’s Together, Hays series, focusing on your mental and physical health during the coronavirus pandemic. This session will be led by Meredith Lewallen, ARPN from FHSU Student Health. A limited number of participants can be accommodated, so register today at: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/vpAvc-GoqDMq86o_R45a5sSXRpoSlqICGA?fbclid=IwAR2QAU2An8Zn4WKCA9LgTziG2doUToP-qbBqSqtJdke2tZfUonPV0gj7Qwg

• 2 p.m. – The Dome from Home: Facebook Live event from the Sternberg Museum (link to https://www.facebook.com/sternberg.museum/)

Thursday, April 23

• FHSU Spirit Week sponsored by FHSU Intramurals – Construction Day (hardhats, neon vests, boots, gloves, etc) (link to Facebook event with details forthcoming)

• 10 a.m. – The Dome from Home: Facebook Live event from the Sternberg Museum (link to https://www.facebook.com/sternberg.museum/)

• 12:30 p.m. – Tiger Live Conversation with President Mason on the FHSU Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/forthaysstate/

2 p.m. – The Dome from Home: Facebook Live event from the Sternberg Museum (link to https://www.facebook.com/sternberg.museum/)

• 5 to 7 p.m. – Downtown Hays Loves FHSU

Check out this special virtual shopping night with special merchandise and discounts just for FHSU Faculty & Staff. More details at https://www.facebook.com/events/509111833351302/

Friday, April 24

• FHSU Spirit Week sponsored by FHSU Intramurals – Door Decoration Day (link to Facebook event with details forthcoming)

• Fun at the Fort Friday sponsored by FHSU Alumni Association – Visit our Facebook page (link to www.facebook.com/FHSUAlumni) for family-friendly activities including color pages and puzzles.

• 9 a.m. – Faculty & Staff Virtual Coffee

To cap off I Love FHSU Week, FHSU faculty and staff are invited to a virtual coffee. Hosted by Tigers4Ever and the FHSU Alumni Association, the highlight of the event will be the unveiling of a slideshow featuring comments from FHSU students about their appreciation of our university’s faculty and staff. To join, register at www.goforthaysstate.com/events

• 10 a.m. – The Dome from Home: Facebook Live event from the Sternberg Museum (link to https://www.facebook.com/sternberg.museum/)

• 2 p.m. – The Dome from Home: Facebook Live event from the Sternberg Museum (link to https://www.facebook.com/sternberg.museum/)