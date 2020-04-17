Two more COVID-19 cases were reported Friday evening by the Ellis County Health Department, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to eight in the county.

The new cases were identified through contact tracing by the health department.

The two "have a connection with each other and have not had recent travel to an area listed as a KDHE travel restriction," the release said.

The age and gender of the two new patients were not included.

According to the health department, seven of the eight cases reported in the county are active, while one patient has recovered.

Following KDHE guidelines, a patient is considered recovered from the disease "once they have completed isolation, have had significant improvement of symptoms and have gone 72 hours fever free with no fever reducing medication."

In active cases, the patients are currently in isolation with daily contact from the health department.

Updated numbers of confirmed cases in Ellis County will be reported every 24 hours via press release, according to the health department’s latest announcement.