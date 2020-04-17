USD 489 is committed to protecting the safety of our students, staff, and community and remains in close contact with the Ellis County Health Department (ECHD), the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), and the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to ensure proper COVID-19 precautions are followed.

USD 489 was notified Thursday that an employee in our food service department has tested positive for COVID-19 due to exposure outside of work. The individual did not come in direct contact with students, families, or volunteers. As of this release, anyone who was in contact with this individual has been notified by ECHD.

In an effort to ensure the safety and well-being of all staff and families, meal service will be suspended at all locations from April 17th thru 26th. It saddens us to deliver this news, and our thoughts are with our employee and those impacted by COVID-19 in any manner. USD 489 will continue to work closely with ECHD officials as we make plans to resume meals Monday, April 27th. We appreciate the understanding of our families in this matter.

To minimize your risk of exposure to COVID-19, please continue to follow standard precautions as outlined by the Ellis County Health Department and Kansas Department of Health and Environment.