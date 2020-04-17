The Wild West Festival’s executive committee met this week to discuss this summer’s multi-day event. After difficult conversations, the group agreed that the concerts will not take place.

Wild West Festival was scheduled for Wednesday, July 1 – Saturday, July 4 in Municipal Park in Hays, and would normally include three nights of concerts, Main Street parade, carnival, and free fireworks show. The parade and carnival are still being discussed. Plans will depend on state regulations at that time.

The committee stated that necessary sponsor funds have not been secured in order to effectively proceed with festival planning.

"Sponsors are not in a position to give and we understand that," said Sandi Maier, Wild West Festival event coordinator.

"With so many unknowns in our community’s future, we can’t proceed as usual with an event of this scale."

Maier has been involved with the festival committee for 12 years; six years as a committee member, and the last six years as event coordinator.

Maier confirmed that the free fireworks show will still take place on Saturday, July 4, thanks in part to the City of Hays fulfilling their sponsorship commitment.

"For that, we are truly grateful, because I know our community will be ready to celebrate Independence Day together any way we can," said Maier.