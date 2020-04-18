In its ongoing response to the novel coronavirus outbreak, PrairieStar Health Center in Hutchinson has added telehealth to its service line – and more volunteer outreach in the community.

Using Zoom, a video communication software, PrairieStar is now able to provide patients a face-to- face healthcare visit with their provider from the comfort of their own home.

“Many of our sicker patients can’t afford to go without healthcare for a long period of time, so finding a way to keep up with their health was very important,” Dr. Rogena Johnson, Chief Medical Officer, stated in a release.

Telehealth is available for medical, dental, behavioral health and vision services.

To use the service, patients call PrairieStar for an appointment. Then, on the day of the appointment, a staff member will call them few minutes before their scheduled time and walk them through the process.

“We can do pretty much any visit type via telehealth,” said Jackie Johnston, director of Marketing & Public Relations. “This includes people who are currently sick and need immediate care as well as individuals whom need to check in with a doctor for their chronic conditions such as diabetes or high blood pressure.”

Most visits can be completely done via Telehealth, Johnston said.

In-person visits

“But if we find out there is a need to see someone in person, we have the option to bring the patient in for a curbside consultation in their vehicle,” she said.

There is now a designated location in its parking lot for the visits, as well as a covered area for cars to pull into in the event of bad weather.

“We come right out to the car,” Johnston said. “If a patient needs to be brought into the building for further assessment, we have a special respiratory isolation room in a remote location of our building that does not intersect with the regular patient population.”

The clinic’s dentists and eye doctors can also visit with patients via Telehealth to figure out the level of concern and need for face-to-face visit.

“Surprisingly enough there are many conditions that this works well for,” Johnston said. “Again, if we figure out that there is enough concern for a face-to-face visit, one will be immediately scheduled.”

Because of the current crisis, both federal and state regulations were changed to allow reimbursement for Telehealth visits to be the same as office visits.

“This allows patients to have the same access to their doctors as before, but have the option to do this from the comfort of their home,” Johnston said. “Thus far, every insurance company we work will is covering these visits.”

For those who are uninsured, Prairiestar offers a sliding scale and has other programs to assist patients with affording their healthcare, including medications.

For more information, go to www.prairiestarhealth.org and click on the TELEHEALTH Icon.

Other changes

The facility has instituted both phone and in-person screening protocols for all patients and visitors as a result of the novel coronavirus pandemic, which includes a questionnaire and checking temperatures of all persons whom enter the building.

They’ve gone to universal masking for staff, made changes in waiting rooms to provide appropriate social distancing and implemented an option for a patient with an appointment to wait in their vehicle until a doctor is ready to see them.

Under its new Volunteer Community Outreach Initiative, each week different staff from different departments volunteer their time out in the community.

Alicia Harrison, Initiative Director, is partnering with Leah Chandler at the HCC Volunteer Center to help out in places like the Food Pantry and Meals on Wheels. Volunteer numbers will fluctuate with need, but last week seven employees were involved in projects, Johnston said.

“Staff is very dedicated to being a part of this initiative,” she said. “Those who have already been involved feel it has been really rewarding.”

“This is our community and the PrairieStar team considers it a privilege to serve community members in any way we can during this time of uncertainty,” stated Bryant Anderson, PrairieStar CEO.