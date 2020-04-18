STOCKTON − A Rooks County man has been charged with second degree intentional murder and criminal possession of a firearm, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said.

Schmidt today filed the charges against Thomas S. Wojtczuk, 39, of Woodston, in connection with the death of Charity Northrop on April 8 in Woodston. Bond has been set at $1,000,000. First appearance in Rooks County District Court has not yet been scheduled.

The case was investigated by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Rooks County Sheriff’s Office. The attorney general’s office accepted the case at the request of the Rooks County Attorney’s Office, which will assist with the prosecution. Criminal charges are merely accusations. Individuals are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Any public comments on the prosecution of Wojtczuk are governed by the Kansas Rules of Professional Conduct Rule 3.6, Trial Publicity, and Rule 3.8, Special Responsibilities of a Prosecutor.

No additional information is available at this time.