Topeka Correctional Facility recorded its first COVID-19 case Monday, on a day when Shawnee County’s number of known cases of that disease rose by three to 94, from 91 on Saturday.

Kansas Department of Corrections Secretary Jeff Zmuda said in a news release that a male staff member tested positive Monday for COVID-19 at Topeka Correctional Facility, the state’s only all-female prison, located at 815 S.E. Rice Road.

Topeka Correctional, which has a capacity of 948, becomes the third state corrections department facility with a confirmed COVID-19 case. The others are Lansing Correctional Facility and the Wichita Work Release Center.

Monday’s news release said that after consulting with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, the corrections department conducted contact tracing to determine who among its staff and residents had been in close contact with the staff member who has COVID-19.

In addition, the Shawnee County Health Department conducted contact tracing to identify anyone outside of Topeka Correctional who may have been in close contact with that person, and will notify those people, the corrections department said.

It indicated it will continue to be diligent in monitoring other staff members and residents for symptoms.

Fifty-three of Shawnee county’s 94 COVID-19 patients have recovered while 36 continue to receive treatment and five have died, according to the Shawnee County Health Agency.

It indicated 29 people in Shawnee County were awaiting results of testing conducted for COVID-19 while 1,789 had tested negative and 108 were being monitored for the potential presence of the virus.