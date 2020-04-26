GCCC approves use of housing for quarantine

GARDEN CITY — Garden City Community College Board of Trustees approved a contract with the state for the use of its resident life facilities.

Beth Tedrow, GCCC Board of Trustees member, said through an agreement with the state, the Kansas Department of Emergency Management and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment the college’s apartment housing, Broncbuster Suites and Broncbuster Housing, will serve as quarantine locations for Finney County residents only.

Blake Wasinger, Board of Trustees chair, affirmed that the resident life facilities are not a holding area, they are not bringing in people from outside of the county, and it’s only for Finney County residents.

Board member Merilyn Douglass said she supports the agreement.

“In this time where people don't know what to do, where to live, especially if they have a sick family member,” she said, “I think it's extremely respectable and forthright and generous of our community college to offer this and I'm fully supportive of it.”

Director speaks about mental health

LEAVENWORTH — As local residents are isolated in their homes during the COVID-19 crisis, it is important for them to take time each day to reflect on how they are feeling, both physically and emotionally, the director of a community mental health center said.

“This is a time for us to really kind of reflect to make certain we know how we are feeling and be able to express that to caring others,” Keith Rickard said.

Rickard, executive director of The Guidance Center, spoke Wednesday during a virtual town hall meeting hosted by Leavenworth Mayor Mike Griswold.

Rickard said it is important now more than ever for people to do normal things to stay physically healthy such as having a good diet, getting enough sleep and exercising.

“When you start with a healthy body, you can manage life’s stresses much more easily,” he said.