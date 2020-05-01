This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to The Newton Kansan online at https://www.thekansan.com/subscribenow.

New COVID-19

case reported

An eighth COVID-19 case was recorded late Friday.

The case involved a woman in her 40s. She had self-quarantined after being in contact with another individual with COVID-19.

The woman "completed the recovery criteria while test results were completed. Testing was conducted by a private lab."

According to the release, "The KDHE requires COVID-19 patients to self-isolate for 10 days after onset or 72 hours after resolution of fever, whichever is longer. The Health Department has followed up on all contacts."

Of Harvey County’s eight confirmed cases, six have recovered.

City facilities

to open

City of Newton facilities will reopen to the public beginning Monday.

Additional safety precautions will be in place. Members of the public are asked to maintain social distancing of at least six feet.

According to the release, "Temporary plastic barriers have been installed at some customer service desks.

"City staff will be wearing face masks while interacting with the public when social distancing may be a challenge. Visitors are also encouraged to wear masks to protect others.

"Utility billing, permitting and other City Hall offices will be open for business. Utility shut-offs are suspended until May 31, but accounts will eventually require payment when the emergency order is lifted.

"City parks and playgrounds will be open, but playgrounds will not be disinfected. Park restrooms will remain closed during this phase. Residents using parks are encouraged to keep a safe distance from others and to refrain from using parks or trails if they are sick.

"Fire/EMS stations will remain closed to the public, as well as Police services currently working out of City Hall. If you have a non-emergency police request or need records information, call 316-284-6030."